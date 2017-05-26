PRISON ESCAPE: Van full of Lino Lakes, Minnesota inmates stolen

- One inmate of the Lino Lakes, Minnesota state prison remains at-large after escaping the prison and stealing a van. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate 937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle.

The inmate at-large has been identified by Minnesota DOC as James Mitchell. According to Minneapolis police, he was last seen wearing wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white tennis shoes.

The stolen van has been recovered in north Minneapolis, police confirmed. Three inmates remained in the vehicle and waited for police to arrive. A warning from Minneapolis police advises anyone from Penn Avenue to Thomas Avenue, and Dowling Avenue to 42nd Avenue to stay in their homes and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Minneapolis police are tracking Mitchell with a K-9 unit through northside neighborhoods. WATCH LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO

The 5 inmates who were initially in the stolen van have been identified as James Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell, Dylan Bathke, Paul Thunder and Mitchell Saltzman.

MCF-Lino Lakes is a medium-security and minimum-security prison with a population of 1,300 inmates. Lino Lakes is also a site of the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program, which can house 270 offenders.

Fugitive inmate struck US Marshal with SUV last fall

James Mitchell was charged last October with hitting a U.S. Marshal with a stolen SUV. Mitchell was charged with first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer and also for fleeing a police officer.

According to the complaint, on Oct. 6, officers from multiple agencies were attempting to execute warrants for Mitchell's arrest. He was wanted for burglary and assault and also three other cases in Hennepin County as well as a Ramsey County case.

Authorities found him sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen Cadillac SUV in Minneapolis, with two women in the back seat. When the officers started to approach him and attempted to arrest him, Mitchell put the SUV in reverse, hitting a deputy U.S. Marshal. The forced pinned the marshal against a K9 squad car. While he was pinned, he heard the engine rev and was afraid he would be crushed. The marshal's protective vest, however, contained a plate, which saved him from more severe injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates will be issued. The public should not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.