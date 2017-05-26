STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

SCDNR looking into photos of young alligator forced to drink beer

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: May 26 2017 09:38AM MST

Updated: May 26 2017 05:35PM MST

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday they're looking into photos of a young alligator being forced to drink beer. 

The SCDNR posted to Twitter that they are looking into this incident. 

So far, no word on where in South Carolina this alleged incident occurred. SCDNR said they will release more information as it becomes available. 

