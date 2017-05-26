Two kids found dead in hot car in Parker County

- Two kids were found dead in Parker County after being locked inside a hot car.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Rambling Loop just west of Lake Weatherford and found two children, a 16-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, who were found unresponsive by their mother from suspected extreme heat exposure.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said it was reported shortly after 4 p.m Friday when the temperatures had reached approximately 96 degrees and a heat index value of 102.

The mother told police her kids were playing inside the house in the sunroom when they just “took off” and somehow managed to get into their car and locked themselves inside. She said they had her phone and her keys inside with them.

The mother says she searched the area and finally found them inside the vehicle and broke a window but found them unresponsive.

Both children were pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m. The medical examiner identified them as Cavanaugh and Juliette Ramirez.

A family member told FOX 4 they are all devastated.

"Of course, everybody's distraught. This is horrible," Raymond Ramirez said. "Being so young, you don't have any words."

"This case is in the early stages of the investigation," Sheriff Fowler said. "Any comment regarding this case at this time would be an assumption until all of the facts are gathered."

The Texas Rangers have been called to assist in the investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.