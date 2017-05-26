Police pursuit of stolen SUV through Long Beach area

- LA County Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Long Beach Police Department chased a possible stolen SUV at high speeds before crashing into cars and then surrendering on foot Friday evening.

The chase began just after 7:00pm in the Compton area, where deputies received info on a possible stolen SUV out of Hermosa Beach.

The driver traveled at high speeds into the Long Beach area where he smashed into a couple of motorists before stopping to let his passenger out of the car. The unknown passenger fled on foot into an apartment building in the north Long Beach area.

The driver stopped the car a short time after where he bailed on foot for a couple of blocks before finally surrendering to police.

Injuries to the motorists are unknown.

