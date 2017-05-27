Newark Airport gives all clear after suspicious package forces evacuation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP/WTXF) -- A suspicious package forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.

At 6:08 p.m., the Port Authority confirmed the package was cleared by authorities at Terminal A, noting that passengers should expect some residual delays.

