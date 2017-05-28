Police: Fatal car crash caused by fleeing driver

- Police said the driver of a stolen car fled from police, striking another vehicle, and killing a passenger.

Atlanta Police said the crash happened at the corner of McDaniel and Peters streets around 4:15 p.m. Police said a red Chevy Malibu ran a red light and t-boned a white Ferrari. Investigators said the passenger in the Ferrari died at the scene.

Reknesha Connor said it was her friend inside the Ferrari and that they were all visiting from California to celebrate Connor’s birthday.

“I can’t believe this happened, she is such a beautiful person,” said Connor. “She is spiritual, humble, loving she has a son, his father is already deceased so he was all she had.”

Atlanta Police said they followed the vehicle after it left the West End, where police were conducting an on-going investigation. Officers tried to pull over the driver of the red Chevy Malibu, later identified by police as 25-year-old Demarcus Moseley. Police said instead of stopping, he sped off, striking the Ferrari about a block away.

“Police officers said they had lost sight of the vehicle back around Park Street which is a block back when he arrived at the intersection the collision had already happened,” said Sgt. Warren Pickard, Atlanta Police Department.

“I heard tires screeches and then a loud bang so I rushed out to the patio and as soon as I stepped on the patio I saw two officers they cut on their lights and pulled up right here,” said witness Kilan Pace.

Investigators arrested Mosley. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Connor said she will miss her friend’s bubbly personality and her willingness to help everyone.

“I do not understand how this happened, like we need justice we are going to get justice for this, this is not fair at all I am blown,” said Connor.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.