Sarasota family finds large gator in their swimming pool

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 29 2017 08:08AM MST

Updated: May 29 2017 08:21AM MST

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Many bay area residents plan to spend the day by the pool for Memorial Day, but one Sarasota family was surprised to find that a gator started the pool party a little early in theirs. 

Sarasota deputies responded to a call in the Plantation neighborhood Monday morning after residents discovered a seven-to-eight foot gator in their pool. 

Florida Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene, and a trapper is relocating the gator. 

