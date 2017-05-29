Flag waving draws second WWII flyover in northern Minnesota

- A fleet of World War II fighter planes flew over Crosslake in northern Minnesota, bringing a touching Memorial Day tribute to cabin country.

Kris Klick, who was at his cabin, grabbed an American flag and started waving it back and forth, apparently getting the pilots' attention. Klick said the planes made another round, completing two fly-bys with smoke trails.

Klick's grandfather and his 7 brothers served in either World War II or the Korean War.