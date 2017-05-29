Bartow County mother charged after toddler drowns in pool

- A mother was arrested after her toddler was found floating in a private Bartow County pool on Memorial Day.

Bobbie Jessica Prather, 31, the boy’s mother, was arrested around 6 p.m. Monday for felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to deputies.

Prather was arrested just hours after authorities found her 3-year-old son, identified by family members as Jagger, in a swimming pool at a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville. Firefighters said they tried to revive the young boy, but he had been under the water too long.

Family members told FOX 5 Prather has three other children, a 4-year-old and 1-year-old twins. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said they were taken into protective custody after their mother's arrest.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services on the case.

Authorities said Prather was the only parent at the home when they arrived.

Prather is scheduled for a first appearance hearing Wednesday morning.

This is the second toddler drowning in Bartow County over the Memorial Day Weekend. The body of a 3-year-old girl was found in a private pool on Waterford Drive in Cartersville. Deputies called that drowning a "tragic accident" and did not charge anyone.

Emergency officials urge homeowners with private pools to use gates with child-proof latches and never leave a child alone near the water.