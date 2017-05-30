Police: Man at OIA with fake gun attempted 'suicide by cop'

- Police say a suicidal man who was carrying a simulated firearm at the Orlando International Airport has been taken into custody and that everyone is safe.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said that no shots were fired and no one was harmed, before the suspect, 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew, surrendered to crisis negotiators.

Officers who responded to the airport's car rental area earlier that evening said Pettigrew was trying to get officers to shoot him.

“When the officers got there, they realized this was a person in mental distress and wanted to do the whole “suicide by cop” thing,” Chief Mina said.

Mina says Pettigrew, a former Marine, was being held for a mental evaluation but also faces aggravated assault charges.

The airport tweeted that the there was minimal impact to operations, though vehicles trying to enter the airport were delayed or turned around. An airport spokesperson said the incident was isolated to the first floor of the airport in the rental-car area. Some flights were delayed during the nearly three-hour standoff. Airport operations were returning to normal late Tuesday night.