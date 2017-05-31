Police: Man staying at DC's Trump International Hotel faces charges after weapons found in vehicle

- Authorities say a man staying at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. faces charges after weapons, including a rifle, were found in his vehicle. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

A police report says a Glock pistol, a Bushmaster rifle, and ammunition were found in the man’s vehicle outside of the hotel.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania. He faces charges of carrying a weapon without a license.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick say police tracked Moles to the D.C. hotel after he made unspecified threats. More information is expected to be learned at a 11 a.m. press conference.