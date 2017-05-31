Giant gator 'Snaggletooth' takes stroll down Tamiami Trail

- It's alligator mating season in Florida, and the gator sightings just keep coming. The big dinosaur-like beasts have shown up in pools, at the beach, in furniture stores and on the roadways.

Carol Gowning, who works at Big Cypress Gallery Adventures, captured great video of a gator known as "Snaggletooth" while he was out looking for a mate.

Big Cypress Gallery Adventures is located right on Tamiami Trail - prime gator country.

"We see Snaggletooth around every couple of weeks, and he returns especially for his annual "love fest" with Big Momma," Gowning told FOX 13.

"Big Momma" is a female gator who lives in the area who recently had 32 babies - and she has more on the way, Gowning says. While Snaggletooth took a break from baby-duty, Big Momma was back at the pond with the rest of the family.

