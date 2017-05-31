Man down after climbing atop Bay Bridge center anchorage

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- A man sitting atop the center anchorage of the Bay Bridge came down safely Wednesday afternoon after scaling the bridge structure and straddling it for over two hours, causing a massive traffic back up on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 that extended into the East Bay.

The unidentified man came down shortly after 1 p.m. but motorists traveling on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge should expect traffic delays while the congestion cleared.

The California Highway Patrol said the man was talked down by negotiators with the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident began around 10 a.m. and lengthy delays were reported as law enforcement officers responded to the scene by car and by boat. CHP spokesman Sean Wilkenfeld said authorities closed the two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed between San Francisco and Treasure Island while authorities responded to the scene. The incident began around 10 a.m. and it prompted a massive traffic back-up.

Officers from the Coast Guard and San Francisco police were responding to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the man to climb atop the bridge structure. But CHP officials said the man's truck broke down and was blocking the far left westbound lane of the roadway before he climbed atop the bridge.

Authorities said when the tow truck arrived, the man left his vehicle and climbed onto the center anchorage and refused to come down.

It was not immediately clear if the man would be charged in connection with the incident.