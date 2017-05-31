Noose found inside African American History Museum in DC

- A noose was found inside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Wednesday.

The noose was located by a tourist at the segregation exhibition in the museum. The exhibition was shut down for about an hour before reopening.

U.S. Park Police removed the noose and are investigating the incident.

A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

David Skorton, the secretary of the Smithsonian, said in part in an email to staff:

“Unfortunately, I must again share with you some deeply disturbing news. Earlier this afternoon, a noose was found and removed from a public exhibition space at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.



“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity. We will not be intimidated. With new urgency, we will tell the story of our nation and all is people. We will continue to fight this sort of ignorance with knowledge. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do. We will remain vigilant and, in spite of these deplorable acts, we will become a stronger institution for all Americans.

This incident comes four days after a noose was found hanging from a tree outside of the Hirshhorn Museum.