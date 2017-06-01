1 person dead after small plane crash in hills of Solimar Beach
The Ventura County Fire Department says one person has died after an aircraft crashed in the hills of Solimar Beach north of Ventura.
One aircraft crash confirmed in hills NW of Ventura with one DOA. Reports of possible second aircraft being investigated @VCFD— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 1, 2017
Emergency crews are responding.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
