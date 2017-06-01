STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

1 person dead after small plane crash in hills of Solimar Beach

Posted: Jun 01 2017 12:58PM MST

Updated: Jun 01 2017 01:30PM MST

SOLIMAR BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) -
The Ventura County Fire Department says one person has died after an aircraft crashed in the hills of Solimar Beach north of Ventura.
 
Emergency crews are responding. 

 
 
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
 
 
