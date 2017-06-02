STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Son of fallen Austin officer receives heartfelt support at graduation

Posted: Jun 02 2017 03:11PM MST

Updated: Jun 02 2017 03:55PM MST

The son of a fallen Austin officer graduated from McNeil High School on Friday. 

Though Mati Abdul-Khaliq's father wasn't able to be there, police showed up in uniform to congratulate him after walking across the stage. 

One by one officers lined up to give Mati a hug. Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley tweeted out the video and said "Always family & never forgotten." 

Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, Mati's dad, died in September 2016 after suffering from injuries caused in an accident during a funeral procession he was guiding. 

