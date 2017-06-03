Teen accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with graduation gift

- A 19-year-old Tennessee woman was killed by the gun her own father gave her boyfriend as a graduation present, according to investigators.

Deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee say the recent high school graduate - 18-year-old Brennan Fields - was passing the gun around to his friends when it accidentally fired, hitting his girlfriend - Lucinda Luna.

“They handed it back to him. He was in the process of putting it away and it went off,” explained Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Luna was rushed to the hospital but died in surgery early Friday morning.

Witnesses in the room confirmed that the incident was an accident. Investigators say they do not plan to file charges against him.

“Everybody that hears this story is… It’s just gut-wrenching. It really is,” Farrell said. “Just treat every gun as a loaded gun, lock them up, and make sure the people that have guns know what they’re doing.”