WATCH: SpaceX launches 1st recycled cargo ship

- SpaceX has launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station.

An unmanned Falcon rocket lifted off Saturday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago.

Eight minutes later, the first-stage booster used to launch it was back home in Cape Canaveral following another successful landing. SpaceX Mission Control declared, "The Falcon has landed." Soon afterward, the refurbished Dragon was safe in orbit.

The booster used Saturday is new, but as is now the custom, returned for a vertical touchdown. It's all part of SpaceX's long-term effort to save money through reusability.

As for the Dragon, when it reaches the orbiting lab Monday, it will be the first returning craft since the now-retired shuttles.