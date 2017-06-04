FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

2 killed in Camarillo single-engine plane crash

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 04 2017 05:10PM MST

Updated: Jun 04 2017 06:30PM MST

(FOX 11) - Two people have died in a single-engine plane crash just before 4 p.m. in an area of Ventura County near Camarillo.

This is a developing story we will provide more information as it becomes available.

