Orlando workplace-related shooting leaves 5 dead, 7 surivvors

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has reported a shooting on Forsyth Road in Orlando.

Sheriff Demings said in a press conference that deputies received an emergency call about the shooting at 8:03 a.m. Monday morning on Forsyth Road at a business titled Fiamma Inc. Deputies arrived on scene in just two minutes.

Upon arrival, it was said that deputies discovered 3 deceased males, 1 deceased female, and 1 injured male. The male was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he passed away from the wounds.

Demings also stated that there were seven additional survivors, all of whom were not shot or hurt from the incident. There were an estimated 12 people inside the building.

The subject of interest was identified as a 45-year-old male who previously worked at the business. He was fired in April. It is not sure why he was fired.

Demings said the subject entered the building with a handgun and knife. He shot 5 individuals and then killed himself before he could be apprehended by police.

The subject was reported to have a very minor criminal history, with a marijuana charge and DUI charge being listed on his record. However, in 2014, police did respond to the same business after the subject battered a fellow employee.

The FBI and FDLE will remain on scene to assist the Orange County Sheriff's Office until their resources are no longer needed.

Fire Rescue and EMT services were on scene and were assessing patients just 3 minutes after the scene is clear.

Officials stated that they do not believe this situation to be anything more than a workplace-related shooting. They do not believe it has any relation to the terrorist attacks in London, Manchester, or the Pulse shooting.

Officials also urge that if you see anyone that you know, especially in relation to your workplace, who participates in concerning behavior, please indicate law enforcement.

Another pressor with more information and the name of the subject will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday. "It's a sad day for us once again in Orange County," he said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims."

Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.

The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset. She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead."

A woman who was in the awnings manufacturers business that is the site of a multiple shooting ran out of the building, saying the gunman told her to leave.

Yamaris Gomez, who is the owner of a tile store across the street, said that the woman ran out of the Fiamma, Inc. facility and across the street to call law enforcement.

Gomez says the woman told her that the gunman had told her to leave the facility. Gomez says the woman ran across the street, calling law enforcement on her phone.

Florida Governor Rick Scott released a statement on the shooting incident. “Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today."

Scott went on to say that "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.