Some evacuations at Dallas PD headquarters due to suspicious package

Parts of Dallas police headquarters were evacuated on Monday morning because of a suspicious package.

Dallas police said the package was found near the north entrance of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Lamar Street around 9:30 a.m.

Sources told FOX 4 it was a bottle with liquid inside. It may have also contained a note.

Some officers and employees were seen evacuating the building to the south. Others were asked to move to a safe location in the facility, according to police.

An explosives unit, hazmat truck and fire engines all responded to the scene. The streets around the building were also closed as a precaution.

"We are asking that anyone in the vicinity stay clear until the incident is resolved and made safe," police said.

