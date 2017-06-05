Firefighter dies days after falling from aerial ladder in training

- A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter who was injured in a training exercise over the weekend died Monday at a hospital, authorities said.

Kelly Wong, 29, fell from an LAFD aerial ladder while participating in the exercise in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning, the LAFD reported.

``Despite the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses at the hospital, Firefighter Wong succumbed to his injuries early (this) morning,'' LAFD spokesman Peter Sanders said.

A brief procession was planned for about 10 a.m. Monday, when firefighters will escort his body from County-USC Medical Center to the nearby coroner's office.

Wong, a two-year veteran, was assigned to Fire Station 92 in Rancho Park. He had been scheduled to transfer to Fire Station 9 serving downtown Los Angeles and Skid Row on June 12 and was working at that station at the time of the accident.

Wong graduated from the LAFD Recruit Academy on Terminal Island in August 2015 and was the top academic performer in his class, Sanders said.

``I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Firefighter Wong's sudden passing,'' said LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. ``It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career."

Wong is survived by his wife Danielle; his infant son Colton; his mother Ann; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Michael Quinlan; and his sisters-in-law Nicole and Stephanie.

The LAFD, in conjunction with state safety agencies, is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the death. Memorial services are pending.

