'Saved By the Bell' pop-up diner coming to Los Angeles

- A "Saved by the Bell" inspired pop-up diner and bar is coming to Los Angeles.

The opening date and exact location of "Saved by the Max" has not yet been revealed, but the creators released a teaser on social media.

It has been open for the past year in Chicago, featuring menu items like A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech and Lisa's Grilled Cheese by Michelin-starred Chef Brian Fisher.

Those interested in ordering a Bayside Burger can get the details as they are announced on social media -- @SavedByTheMax on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Those interested in ordering a Bayside Burger can get the details as they are announced on social media -- @SavedByTheMax on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.