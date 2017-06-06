Missing 14-year-old found in Georgia following Amber Alert

- A 14-year-old girl has been found, after his disappearance sparked an Amber Alert in Georgia and Tennessee.

According to reports, Skylee Morgan was last seen on June 5 at a hotel in Calhoun, a town between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn., and she was reportedly taken by a suspect.

According to authorities, Morgan was seen in a 2017 Subaru car, with Arizona license plates, and was described as being in extreme danger.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a tweet Tuesday evening from its verified Twitter page, saying the girl was found, and that a woman, identified as Emily Sherer, is in custody.