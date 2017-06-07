Trump says he will nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director

- President Donald Trump say he will nominate Chris Wray to be the new director of the FBI. Trump made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Wray is a former top Justice Department official who has served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer.

Wray represented Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, in which two former aides were convicted of plotting to close lanes of the bridge to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the governor. Christie, who has informally advised the president, was not charged in the case.

Christie's office disclosed last year that Wray had the missing cell phone that was used by the governor and contained about a dozen text messages that Christie exchanged with a former staffer during a legislative hearing related to the bridge in 2013.

Wray worked for the Justice Department during the administration of President George W. Bush, rising to lead the department's Criminal Division and overseeing investigations into corporate fraud.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.