Woman cited after crashing into sheriff's office

Posted: Jun 07 2017 03:03PM MST

Updated: Jun 07 2017 04:11PM MST

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - It was a close call for a front desk worker at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, after a car careened through the entry way at their Dunnellon, Florida branch.

Deputies say the 62-year-old driver was pulling into a parking space, when she lost control of the vehicle and  continued through the front of the office.  No one was injured during this incident. 

"Our secretary had JUST stepped away from her desk before this happened...WOW!! We are so thankful everyone is ok," read a post on the MCSO Facebook page.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver's vehicle sustained close to $1,000 of damage and the district office sustained $10,000 worth of damage. 

The driver was cited by the Florida Highway Patrol for careless driving.

