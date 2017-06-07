3 injured in I-85 accident involving truck hauling donkeys

- Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a crash on Interstate 85 which involved a tractor-trailer, an F-350 truck hauling donkeys and a sedan, according to investigators.

The crash happened in the 12:40 p.m. Wednesday along I-85 near Exit 47 in Newnan. Troopers said the vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes of the interstate when the pickup truck tried to change lanes. Troopers said the pickup struck the right read of the tractor trailer, forcing it back into the middle lane and into the path of a small sedan. Troopers then said the driver of the pickup overcorrected, hitting the side of the tractor-trailer before becoming lodged underneath. At least one person had to be extricated from the pickup truck.

Two adults and one child, believed to be from Kentucky, were inside the small truck at the time. The driver was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. One of the children was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The second child was taken by Coweta County EMS ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer and the sedan were uninjured.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked due to the accident for several hours, causing major delays.

Troopers said the donkeys were OK and were taken into custody by animal control.