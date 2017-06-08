No bond for Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents

- A federal judge has denied bond to a Georgia woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, of Augusta, Georgia, appeared before Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps Thursday afternoon. Wednesday, a U.S. District Court grand jury indicted Winner with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information.

FBI agents raided Winner’s Augusta home on Saturday searching for evidence connected to their investigation. She was eventually arrested.

A spokesperson for the FBI said Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top secret information. Investigators said she then mailed that classified material to a reporter.

The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Winner’s next court hearing date has not yet been released.