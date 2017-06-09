18-wheeler chase ends in fiery crash, standoff in Arlington

- A police chase that started in Fort Worth Friday afternoon ended with a fiery crash and standoff in Arlington.

According to early reports, officers tried to pull over a speeding 18-wheeler but the female driver wouldn’t stop.

Police chased the possible stolen truck at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour along eastbound Interstate 30. The truck hit multiple vehicles near Beach Street, Oaklawn Boulevard and Cooks Lane.

The truck ended up crashing near Cooper Street. Video from SKY 4 showed parts of the truck’s load smoldering along the highway and parts of another crushed vehicle.

MedStar officials said there were eight to 12 people involved in the earlier accidents but none were seriously injured. It is not yet clear if anyone in or near the truck was hurt.

Officers could also be seen with their guns drawn in the direction of the truck and SWAT vehicles were called to the scene. It appears the suspect is still barricaded inside the cab.

Dozens of onlookers lined the highway and police had to warn them to stay away.

Eastbound I-30 is shut down at Cooper Street and traffic is backed up for miles.