Minnesota man ties own record for largest flathead catfish

- An Shakopee, Minnesota man tied his own state record when he caught a 49-inch flathead catfish in the Minnesota River last month, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Jake Robinson caught and released the flathead catfish on May 15 near Savage. At 49 inches long and with a girth of 33.5 inches, it was identical to his previous record catfish, which he caught in the Minnesota River last June.

The DNR says they appear to be two distinct fish.

After setting the record last year, Robinson, an experienced catfish angler, told Fox 9 he hoped to someday top it. He’s been targeting flathead catfish for 11 years and counting.