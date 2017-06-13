Putnam County Sheriff: Two prison guards killed, inmates on the run

- FOX 5 News has confirmed two prison guards have been shot and killed in Putnam County, and prisoners are now on the run.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the shooting happened on a prison bus Tuesday morning. The inmates carjacked the vehicle and fled from the scene.

#BREAKING: Here's a look at the scene in Putnam County where two prison guards have been killed. Photo courtesy of Darren Love. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/WTtxH3WAb5 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 13, 2017

It's unclear if the guards were shot by one inmate or more.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they are responding to the shooting.

