Putnam County Sheriff: Two prison guards killed, inmates on the run

Posted: Jun 13 2017 05:36AM MST

Updated: Jun 13 2017 05:59AM MST

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 News has confirmed two prison guards have been shot and killed in Putnam County, and prisoners are now on the run. 

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the shooting happened on a prison bus Tuesday morning. The inmates carjacked the vehicle and fled from the scene.

It's unclear if the guards were shot by one inmate or more.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms they are responding to the shooting. 

