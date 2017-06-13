Dozens sickened in carbon monoxide leak

- A carbon monoxide leak inside 60 Murray St. in Lower Manhattan sickened 32 people Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of a suspicious package containing an unknown substance were deemed unfounded, according to fire officials.

The cause of the leak was was traced to a defective boiler in the basement.

When firefighters arrived at about 8:40 a.m., several people were passed out in the basement and ground floor of the building near Broadway.

The 12-story building was evacuated and the surrounding streets were closed.

"The carbon monoxide was very high. If the meters max out at 1,00 parts per milliliter and our meters were maxed out... which can render you unconscious very quickly," said FDNY Chief of Dept. James Leonard.

SkyFoxHD was overhead and several people were seen loaded onto stretchers. Their injuries were all considered non-life threatening, according to FDNY Chief of Dept. James Leonard.

A large fan was placed at the entrance to the building which is home to a grocery store to ventilate the area.