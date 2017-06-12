District says no ribbons honoring late classmate at graduation

- A simple orange ribbon is creating issues at Ridley High School. Students want to wear them to honor a student who passed away. The big problem is a strict dress code.

"It's ridiculous that we can't wear a simple ribbon for someone who is supposed to be graduating with us."

For Ridley senior, Angel Hall, this piece of fabric is a way to honor the life of late classmate and best friend, Kayla Barnes. Barnes died from leukemia in 8th grade. The color orange raises leukemia awareness.

However, school officials say no ribbons, no exceptions - it goes against the graduation dress code.

Hall says she brought Barnes with her to the senior prom by way of orange flowers that had her buddy's initials etched in the stems. Barnes was also remembered in the high school yearbook. So 3 weeks ago, Hall reached out to school officials and asked about honoring Barnes at graduation. She says she received no response until now. They said no the day before the event. Hall's sister posted about the situation on Facebook and it's been blowing up.

"I didn't think it would get this big," Hall said.

But it has with more than 1,700 shares and a lot of student support

Tomorrow, Angel Hall and many of her classmates plan to break the rule. Hall's mother told FOX 29 over the phone that she's proud of her daughter for standing up for something positive that she believes in.

Hall says it's a lesson she learned inside the walls of Ridley High.

"If you know anyone from Ridley, you know they preach to us "Leave your legacy," she explained. "I'm devoting my legacy to making it known that Kayla should be memorialized with us tomorrow."

The school district released a statement tonight that says in part: "We are considering and looking at offering a variety of options that may include an orange ribbon. If this is about a protest against "authority," we are not honoring the memory of a child. It will serve as a distraction."



