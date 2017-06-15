Officials: Unconfirmed sighting of escaped inmates in South Carolina

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Posted: Jun 15 2017 11:53AM MST

Updated: Jun 15 2017 12:10PM MST

SWITZERLAND, SC - There has been an unconfirmed sighting of the two escaped Georgia inmates in Switzerland, South Carolina, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 2:00 p.m. that the escaped inmates were spotted possibly on foot near Exit 18 on Interstate 95.

The report states they were wearing black shirts and camouflage pants. Hardeeville police, Ridgeland Police, and the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are working to investigate the sighting, and are using K9 units, according to FOX 5 sources.

