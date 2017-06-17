Fake news protest held at CNN

- Dozens of people protested peacefully outside CNN on Saturday in what was called a "Fake News" protest. It was organized following a shooting on Wednesday aimed at GOP lawmakers at the Congressional baseball game.

The protest took place between 11:00 am and 12:30 pm, and the organizing group is expected to hold a rally in support of Karen Handel on Sunday in Marietta.

"This is the beginning of a new movement," said the organizer of the protest. "We the people are rising up and we are saying enough, and we are prepared to meet the left on the streets if necessary to fight for our President. Can you imagine what would have happened, and the outcry, if the Tea Party activist behaved like we are seeing many of the radical left behaving."

The group says they gathered to show support for President Donald Trump and to show that they are not happy with network news coverage.