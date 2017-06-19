Houston-area mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death

- A mother has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check at an apartment in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive in west Harris County Sunday night. Deputies entered the Timber Walk apartment at around 8:40 p.m. and discovered a 4-year-old girl's body.

"It's a very horrific type scene," said senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland. "It's a four-year-old. Any time you have the murder of a child it's very terrible."

Investigators say the girl's mother, Laquita Lewis, was in a traffic accident at about 6 p.m. Sunday at I-10 East and 610 North. She was being treated at a Houston hospital and, according to deputies, texted family members about hurting her daughter.

"They were told by her through text messages that she had hurt her child, a four-year-old, and was in so many words sorry for what she had [done]," said Gilliland. "Family members became very concerned and called 911."

Houston Police officers detained the woman at the hospital. HCSO homicide investigators then took her into custody.

"There's not enough words to describe what a horrible-- for the death of this child," said Gilliland. "We have chaplains out here that are dealing with the family members and we also have chaplains out here for the deputies that arrived on the scene and made the discovery."

Investigators said Lewis had been in an argument with her boyfriend earlier Sunday. They don't know what caused the argument.

Gilliland said if Lewis had not been in the traffic accident, deputies might still be searching for her.