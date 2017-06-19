Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital

- A Charlotte mother has been charged with attempted murder after trying to suffocate her one-year-old son with a pillow while he was in the hospital, police say.

Officers were called to Levine Children’s Hospital about 2 a.m. in reference to child abuse. Upon arrival, officers were told that Maggie Dixon, 32, had been alone in the hospital room with her son when hospital staff were alerted to issues with the child’s vital signs and breathing patterns.

The staff members say they checked the room’s video surveillance to determine what may have happened to the baby and saw his mother attempting to suffocate him with a pillow.

Dixon was immediately taken into custody. She has since been charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of child abuse.

Dixon remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The child is still in the care of Levine Children’s Hospital where other family members are, according to CMPD. The Department of Social Services is also investigating the incident.