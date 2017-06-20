Deputies searching for car wash purse-snatcher

- A thief is on the loose in Broward County after he snatched a woman’s purse. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office posted shocking surveillance video of the incident on their Facebook page Monday.

The video shows a woman vacuuming her car at the Sparkle Clean Car Wash in Oakland Park when another car, a black Volkswagen Passat, pulls up next to her.

A man got out of the passenger side of the car and began to vacuum the Passat. The woman then opened her passenger side door to check her cell phone, which was in her purse on the car seat.

When she put her phone back and resumed cleaning her car, she unwittingly left the passenger door open— that’s when the suspect struck. The man quickly turned around and snatched the purse, then jumped into the passenger seat of the Passat.

By the time the woman realized what was happening, the car had sped away.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information contact BSO Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-202-3131. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.