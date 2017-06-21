Police officer critically injured at Bishop International Airport in Flint

- The Bishop International Airport in Flint is currently closed after an officer was injured at the airport.

Reports say the airport police officer was stabbed, and Michigan State Police says the officer is in critical condition. Authorities haven't confirmed yet if anyone is in custody.

You can see footage from SkyFOX over the airport scene from earlier this morning here.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

WNEM reports the incident happened about 9:45 a.m. on the second floor of the main terminal. An airport official wrote on social media that all passengers are safe at this time.

Michigan State Police says the airport is closed until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for flight information.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

