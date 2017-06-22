Sheriff says girl was married at age 13

- "I find the whole situation terribly disturbing," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. "The victim was a child when she entered this so called marriage with a much older man and she is still a child who needs us to look after her well-being."

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested and charged Steven Carty, 47, with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony offense. The teen's mother, Cherry Jamila Payton, 39, is in Fort Bend County jail custody on a $100,000 dollar bond, charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Child Protective Services notified FBCSO of the aggravated sexual assault case on June 5 after a 14-year-old girl told a doctor that she was married and sexually active. She also said that she had been married since she was 13 years old.

Deputies arrested Carty on Monday and Payton on Wednesday.

This investigation is ongoing.