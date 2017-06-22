Fired Balch Springs officer indicted in second case

- Former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver is facing additional charges for allegedly pulling a gun out on a woman who rear-ended him. The incident happened two weeks before the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Online court records show a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oliver for two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The incident happened at a Dallas intersection on Easter Sunday. Oliver’s pickup truck was hit from behind in a relatively minor fender bender. He was off duty at the time.

Monique Arredondo was the driver. Her sister and two children were in the car with her. She admits she was driving without a license but she told FOX 4 during an interview that Oliver came at her with his gun drawn.

"He didn't have it like this. He wasn't holding it on his holster like this,” she said. “No, he had the gun like that. And I said, 'When you get the gun out of my face, I'll give you my information.’"

According to a police report, Oliver told responding Dallas officers he had his gun out in a "low ready" position because he believed Arredondo might be reaching for a gun or attempting to flee.

In May, Oliver was arrested and charged with murder. He allegedly fired a rifle into a car full of teenagers on April 29, killing Edwards. He posted bond and was released while the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office continues investigating what happened.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson refused to comment on the indictment because she said the grand jury has not yet formally announced its decision.