$20k rewarded for escaped inmates capture

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says $20,000 has been rewarded for information that led to the apprehension of two escaped prison inmates.

The overall reward for helping capture Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe reached a total of $130,000.

The reward was split 50/50 between two Tennessee households, and was given today. The GBI says this is just the initial stage of giving out the reward, and that officials are still determining how to distribute the rest.

Authorities say there are a multitude of contributors from government and private entities, and that the distribution of the money remains an active process.

A judge denied bond for the two inmates accused of killing two Georgia corrections officers, as a prosecutor said in court Dubose and Rowe face what he called "clearly a death penalty case."

Both are facing two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of corrections officers Sergeant Curtis Billue and Sergeant Christopher. They are also charged with motor vehicle high jacking and felony escape.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he was confident the $130,000 reward offered for the capture of two escaped inmates would be paid out.

In a statement released Sunday, Sheriff Sills explained why he initially said the reward would not be dispensed and why his decision had changed.

Authorities said Dubose and Rowe shot and killed Billue and Monica while on board a prison transport bus. Officials said the inmates then carjacked a driver near the scene and later the same afternoon, broke into a house and stole food and clothing. According to investigators, Dubose and Rowe later ditched the car and stole a truck.

The pair ended up in Tennessee where authorities said they tied up an elderly couple and held them hostage for three hours in Bedford County.

Finally, Rutherford County deputies spotted the fugitives in the elderly couple's stolen black Jeep, which sparked a 10-mile chase. The escapees crashed the Jeep and then took off running. Deputies said they tried to steal another vehicle, but a homeowner held them at gunpoint with the help of a neighbor before authorities took them into custody.

The men could face additional charges in Tennessee.

Prior to last week's incidents, Rowe and Dubose were already in prison for armed robbery and other crimes.

Immediately following the court hearing Wednesday morning, Officer Billue's sister said she has forgiven Dubose and Rowe, but that doesn't excuse their behavior.

"All I can say at this point, we just want justice served," she said.

Billue's family said they are all grieving, but the amount of support they have received from all over the country has been tremendous, and they're grateful for that.

