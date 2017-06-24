Boat mystery solved in Daytona Beach

- A stolen boat washed ashore Saturday morning, after beach patrol says someone stole it from a local marina.



People stood around in wonder, shooting videos of the shipwreck and just staring in surprise.



“I don't know what the heck happened. Don't know it could've washed up here man, but it's crazy man!” said Austin Stepho, vacationing in Daytona Beach.



Beach patrol says the boat came speeding onto the beach, causing beach-goers to get out of the way.



They jumped onboard and shut off the engine. They say no one was on the boat and no one on the beach was injured, but plenty of people were very curious.



“Yeah, I'm curious,” said Victor Vlad, a vacationer. “How long it's been here, what's happening? We don't know anything about it.”



The 36-foot boat is named the Ethel Jeanne, out of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is leading the investigation.



The coast guard helped find the person who stole the boat.



Just before 7 p.m., beach patrol says the suspect was caught and arrested.



Vacationers say it's a first for them.



“This is the seventh year we've been here - only just got here - and this is a first for me,” said Jacob Holmes, vacationing in Daytona Beach. “I've never seen a boat of that size just drifting on the beach there.”



Beach patrol says the boat’s owner has been notified, and only one person was involved in stealing it.