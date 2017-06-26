TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport

- A TSA officer at Boston Logan airport found himself in a pinch when he located a massive live lobster in a checked bag.

According to the TSA's Instagram account, the 20-lb crustacean was found in the bag after it set off the checked baggage alarm. The agency says lobsters actually are allowed in carry-on and checked bags and they're a popular find at New England airports.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told the Boston Globe it's the largest lobster he's ever seen, and he'd be surprised if they've ever screened a larger lobster.

McCarthy tweeted that the passenger was allowed to keep the lobster and says it was traveling in a cooler.

The TSA recommends checking with your airline for packing guidelines.

