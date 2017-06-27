Firefighters battling 300-acre brush fire in Highland; homes threatened

- Another fire breaks out in Southern California. Firefighters are battling a 300-acre brush fire in Highland called the 'Mart Fire' and is threatening nearby homes and structures.

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak until further notice, according to fire officials.

Brush fire at the base of Highway 330, burning both sides of the highway. @SBCOUNTYFIRE handling. Please avoid the area so all can work — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) June 27, 2017



One structure is reported to have burned and it's believed to possibly be a water and power building.

According to San Bernardino Fire mandatory evacuations are in place for east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Ave, west of Church St.

#MartFire: MANDATORY EVACUATIONS east of OrchardRd, north of HighlandAve, west of ChurchSt. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 27, 2017

