Police: Father and son overtake home invasion suspect

- Police said a 16-year-old and his father turned the tables on a home invader, leaving the suspect dead early Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County police said around 2 a.m., a gunman forced his way into an apartment located near Stonecrest Mall. Police said the father and his teenage son were inside the unit.

Home invasion suspect killed by victims... 16-yr-old boy & his dad... during struggle for gun in bank parking lot. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/AtpoLIra7V — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 28, 2017

The father and son apparently didn't have any cash, so the gunman forced the victims into his pickup truck and made them drive to a SunTrust located on Panola Road.

Dekalb PD says deadly bank shooting started as home invasion at Oaks of Stonecrest apt complex off Evans Mill. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/lKlRsvEyiA — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 28, 2017

Once the truck parked at the bank, the father and son made their move, according to police.

While struggling with the home invader over his weapon, the gun went off at least twice.

Deklab PD thinks deadly shooting at bank parking lot started as home invasion at apt complex near Stonecrest. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/9p1iqsg8pn — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) June 28, 2017

Police said the suspect died at the scene.

Both the father and son waited for police to arrive and are cooperating with the investigation.