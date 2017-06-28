Family claims fidget spinner burst into flames while charging

- Fidget spinners are in almost every home with a child, but now some people say the toys are a fire hazard.

Some fidget spinners even have Bluetooth technology, which allows you to play music through built-in speakers.

An Alabama woman says her son was charging his spinner when it exploded! Kimberly Allums heard him screaming and she's thankful they caught it in time. Allums says things could have been a lot worse.

"We were about five or 10 minutes from leaving the house for the day. He noticed it burst into flames and he started screaming. I was downstairs and all I heard was, 'fire, fire.' The fidget spinner wasn't smoking, it was in flames," she said.

Just last week, the consumer watchdog group World Against Toys Causing Harm listed fidget spinners as a dangerous toy and a hazard for kids.

Family warns of fire hazard after fidget spinner burst into flames