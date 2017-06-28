Fast moving brush fire scorches Burbank hillside, homes threatened

- A brush fire broke out Wednesday on a hillside in Burbank, prompting mandatory evacuations as the flames burned near homes.

The fire, which quickly went to three alarms, was reported about 3 p.m. near the 1000 block of Hamlin Place. But no injuries were reported, nor structures damaged, as of 4:30 p.m., and crews fighting the flames from the ground and air were holding the 10-acre fire in check.

Fire officials told news crews that the blaze was 60 to 70ercent contained.

Mandatory evacuations issued by police for Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court and Haven Way and Reynolds Drive remained in effect, however.

Road closures were in effect on Irving Drive east of Kenneth Road and on Joaquin Drive at Haven Way.

The Los Angeles city and county fire departments sent helicopters to help Burbank and Glendale fire crews battle the blaze.

An evacuation center was established at McCambridge Recreation Center, 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

