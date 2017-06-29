JFK Airport restaurant fire fills terminal with smoke
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - A grease fire at Panda Express Restaurant inside John F. Kennedy Airport filled Terminal 4 with smoke Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The FDNY said it responded to an emergency call that came in at about 3:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished even before the FDNY got there.
The Port Authority closed the security checkpoint and departure level because of the smoke.
A traveler named Allan Townsend tweeted images of smoke in the terminal and said that his flight continued to board as normal.
Travelers shared photos and videos on social media (WARNING: PROFANITY):