Blue Bell brings back "Cookie Two Step" ice cream after October recall

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 29 2017 12:21PM MST

Updated: Jun 29 2017 02:02PM MST

Blue Bell is bringing back its "Cookie Two Step" ice cream flavor after it was recalled in October 2016.

The ice cream company recalled all of its cookie dough products last year, due to the possible contamination of listeria. Nearly a year later, it's back in stores.

Blue Bell describes the Cookie Two Step as "A creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate creme filled cookies and tasty chocolate chip cookie dough pieces."

"You’ll be dancing in the aisles because Cookie Two Step returns to stores beginning today!" Blue Bell tweeted Thursday morning.

Blue Bell brought back its chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream in May.

